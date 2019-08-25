Being detached is the best thing, says Rajeev Khandelwal

MUMBAI: Talented thespian Rajeev Khandelwal is one actor who has proved his mettle in all mediums: TV, web, and film. The actor never loses an opportunity to surprise his fans with his choice of work.



The dishy actor will soon be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming web-series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. Rajeev plays Chef Vikram. This series marks the debut of Divyanka Tripathi in the digital medium.



The story revolves around two hotel management students, Nitya (Divyanka) and Vikram, who later become chefs.



At the launch of the show, Rajeev was asked if Ekta and he make a good association. He replied, 'Well, if I look at my association with Ekta, it really worked out well, not only for me but also for the audience. Whenever I will do projects with Ekta, I won’t think too much, as I know that she knows how to use to me.'



On asked if he is a good cook, he shared, 'My wife is a huge fan of MasterChef and other cookery shows, and I used to always wonder what is so creative about it. I do cook regularly at home. I don’t follow or Google any recipe. I make dishes depending on whatever is available at home. After taking up this series, I understood there is technique behind cooking, and it is not an easy job.'



Even today, most men rarely enter the kitchen to cook. Were his parents fine with him cooking?



'Yes, dad used to be at the border, and I was like a daughter to my mother. The first thing I learned was to make tea. I used to make tea and serve the last roti to my mother so that she can enjoy her meal.'



When asked which project has been close to his heart, he replied, 'I am a very detached person. I shoot and forget. I don’t rest on my past quarrels. When the film is releasing, it ends. I start again from scratch. Being detached is the best thing.'



When asked if he will be a part of his popular show Kahin Toh Hoga’s sequel, he said, 'I have heard about the buzz, but I have nothing to contribute. All I know is that it was Ekta’s show and was received very well by the audiences. I am sure it will be loved whenever it comes again. I hate playing safe. This is my probably second romantic show after Kahin Toh Hoga because I consciously refuse the same genre as I want to explore something else. So I don’t think I will be part of it. It is a very hypothetical question with a hypothetical answer.'



Good luck, Rajeev!