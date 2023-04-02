From being a Girl Dad, and Fitness Freak to a Global Businessman and more, Here’s all you need to know about Daljeet Kaur’s Fiance Nikhil Patel!

Daljeet Kaur is one of the popular names of the Telly world. She recently surprised everyone by announcing her engagement to UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel.
MUMBAI : Dalljiet Kaur is one of the most popular actresses in the telly world. She has been a part of several TV shows in her long career span and established a name for herself.

She recently surprised everyone by announcing her engagement to UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel. While speaking to an entertainment portal she said, “I met Nick at a friend’s party in Dubai last year. I only spoke about my son, and he was talking about his two daughters, 13-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aanika. He wore blue nail polish on his toes, and when I asked him about it, he replied, ‘I am a proud dad of two girls.’ The romance wasn’t in the air back then; it was just two single parents chatting. Love happened with time. It was our love for our children that connected us. While Anika lives with her mother in the US, Aariyana will live with us.”

While we have known about Daljeet’s life all along, not a lot is known is about Nikhil Patel, that is until now. We decided to take a deeper look at Daljeet’s beau.

Early life and Education

 

 

Nikhil Patel was born and brought up in UK after his parents left Uganda. Nikhil spent his early years in England and graduated from Middlesex University with a B.Sc (Hons.) degree in business information and Law.

Love for Travel and Fitness

 

 

Nikhil seems to be a man of the world, who has traveled alot, and according to his website has been to atleast 73 countries, which include, living in the USA for 10 years and some time in Germany before setting base in Nairobi, Kenya.

Nikhil is also quite the fitness freak, who partkes in many fitness activities daily and even gets up at 5 Am everyday.

Girl Dad

Nikhil has two daughters from his previous relationship, 13-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aanika. Daljeet revealed that Nikhil is a proud girl daddy of two and after their wedding, Aanika will live with her mother while Aariyana will live with them.

Social Work and Jail experience

In his website he also mentions that over the course of his life, he has seen and experienced many life-changing things, as he mentions in his website, “From spending time in a jail cell in D.R.Congo, illegal land border crossings to Liberia, getting stuck in Sierra Leone during the Covid era…to losing one of my closest “homies” in the 2019 terrorist attack in Nairobi, Kenya”.

He has been a big supporter of welfare and development in the African regions.

Work


He has worked as a growth officer, and motivational speaker and even has licenses to practice Neuro-Linguistic Programming. He has been at the helm of many companies helping them with businesses.

Safe to say he is quite the businessman.

And while Nikhil did not mention her name, he also mentioned on his website that he has found a partner of his dreams.

Well, it looks like Daljeet has met her perfect partner in Nikhil and both will soon be tied in matrimony come March of this year. Nikhil also seems to have the blessings of Daljeet’s best friend Pranita Pandit, as they were seen holidaying together.

