Being in the lap of nature was the best break I could have ever taken: Shashank Vyas

MUMBAI: Shashank Vyas, who is making his Bollywood debut with "Laila Manju", took a ten-days trip up the mountains in northeast India last month. He visited Kalimpong, Gangtok, Pelling, and Darjeeling, and his companion on this much-needed trip was his father Vikas K. Vyas.

"I was just so tired of sitting at home, hearing all the negative news and waiting for something more to happen. So I was like let's just take a chance, all I could do from my side is take proper precautions and I did that. Being in the lap of nature was the best break I could have ever taken. Being a nature lover, it took away all my stress, and all my tension that I went through in the past couple of months," he said. A self-confessed hodophile, the "Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop" admitted that he had the best travel partner, his father, accompanying him and it made the trip more relaxed for him."I love to travel and when my dad agreed to go on this trip with me, I couldn't be happier. I was much more relaxed and stress-free, which I wouldn't have been if he was not with me. He even became my photographer and clicked me with the most picturesque backgrounds," he said.

The handsome actor also emphasised that because of the lockdown and the pandemic, the air was much fresh and the environment was much greener. "Call it the good effects of the lockdown and the ongoing pandemic, I could feel the silence because there was so much less crowd. The air was fresh, much fresher than I have felt in ages and the greenery was so soothing. I feel so fresh and rejuvenated after this trip," Shashank concluded.