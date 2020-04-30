Benafsha Soonawoola’s OPEN LETTER on her break-up with Varun Sood; Accuses him of cheating her several times

MUMBAI: Recently, Prinyank Sharma made his relationship with Benafsha Soonawala official. The duo grew closer to each other in Colors’ Bigg Boss 11. Priyank was said to be in a relationship with Divya Agarwal and Benafsha was dating Varun Sood while they were locked inside the house. However, things took an ugly turn as Divya broke up with Priyank on national Television while post the show Varun and Benafsha also parted ways.

Varun and Divya took up Ace of Space season 1 and during the show grew closer to each other and in the entire stay in the show, a lot of times Priyank and Benafsha were discussed.

Priyank, Varun and Divya have been quite vocal about their thoughts on the matter and often came up with clarifications while Benafsha kept mum. Looks like Benafsha has had enough as she wrote an open letter expressing her side of the story.

In the open letter, Benafsha expressed that she tried extremely hard to make her relationship with Varun work but she only got disrespect and humiliation in return. The VJ turned actress accused Varun of cheating on her multiple times with several girls.

Benafsha reasoned her opening up with the story now as her family is facing the brunt of it. She also revealed that after causing so much of trauma, now Varun and Divya are wanting to make amends with them.

Have a look at what Benafsha has to say:

