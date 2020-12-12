Benaifer Kohli’s Jijaji Chhat Per Hain to RETURN with second season; Hiba Nawab RETAINED

MUMBAI: Off late various shows like Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Beyhadh, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, Saath Nibhana Saathiya and many more returned with second season on TV.

Now, we hear that another popular show is set to return for the second season. Well, we are talking about Benaifer Kohli’s famous sitcom Jijaji Chhat Per Hain which featured Hiba Nawab and Nikhil Khurana in the lead roles. The show will soon return on TV with a new instalment.

Our sources also informed us that the second season will continue to star Hiba Nawab as the female protagonist while the rest of the cast members would change.

Post Jijaji Chhat Per Hain, Hiba stayed away from the TV while Nikhil returned with Zee TV’s Ram Pyaare Sirf Humare however, the show ended in the span of two months due to low ratings.

We tried reaching out producer Benaifer and actress Hiba but they remained unavailable for a comment.

Benaifer Kohli’s Edit II is currently airs Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan on &TV.