Bepanah Pyaar actress Ishita Dutta gives major saree goals in her latest look

MUMBAI: Ishita Dutta is one of the most beautiful actresses of the small screen and Bollywood. The actress has also been a part of the South Indian film industry.

Currently, Ishita is seen in Colors' show, Bepanah Pyaar, where she is paired opposite TV hottie Pearl V Puri and fans are loving this brand new jodi of the small screen. Ishita plays the role of Baani Malhotra in the show.

While we all know Ishita looks beautiful in whatever she wears, however, her fans are very fond of her look in the show. The actress has always shared her latest looks from the show and viewers simply love it.

And now, Ishita has shared one more look where she is seen in a beautiful pastel coloured saree.

With minimal accessories and makeup, Ishita looked splendid. Take a look at Ishita's post:

On the professional front, Ishita has been a part of films like Drishyam and Firangi. She made her small screen debut with the show, Ek Ghar Banaunga. On the personal front, Ishita is happily married to Bollywood and TV actor Vatsal Sheth.

What do you think about Ishita's look? Tell us in the comment section.