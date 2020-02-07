Bepanah Pyaarr to go off-air

MUMBAI: Colors' Bepanah Pyaarr, which stars Pearl V Puri and Ishita Dutta, will soon go off air. The show is a romantic thriller and revolves around an interestingly concept. However, as the show failed to gather the desired rating, the makers have finally decided to call it off.

As per the reports by an entertainment portal, Bepanah Pyaarr will be replaced by a new show by Balaji Telefilms. It is also reported that the entire cast and crew have been informed of the last day of the shoot, which as of now, stands 10th February.

