News

Bepanah Pyaarr to go off-air

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Feb 2020 01:33 PM

MUMBAI: Colors' Bepanah Pyaarr, which stars Pearl V Puri and Ishita Dutta, will soon go off air. The show is a romantic thriller and revolves around an interestingly concept. However, as the show failed to gather the desired rating, the makers have finally decided to call it off.
As per the reports by an entertainment portal, Bepanah Pyaarr will be replaced by a new show by Balaji Telefilms. It is also reported that the entire cast and crew have been informed of the last day of the shoot, which as of now, stands 10th February.

Credits: India Forums

Tags > Colors, Bepanah Pyaarr, Pearl V Puri, Ishita Dutta, Balaji Telefilms, Aparna Dixit, Ekta Kapoor, Raghbir Malhotra, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Malang's screening was a starry affair!

Malang's screening was a starry affair!
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here