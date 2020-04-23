Bepannah fame Taher Shabbir has not just produced and directed but also written ‘Hundred’

MUMBAI: Taher Shabbir, who is a well-known name in the entertainment world, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Disney+ Hotstar series, Hundred, starring actors like Lara Dutta, Rinku Rajguru and Karan Wahi.

According to the media reports, the series is produced under Taher’s banner, RAT Films. Taher Shabbir, who is known for his roles in shows like Bepannah and Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, is not only the Producer and director but also has written the series.

Taher, when spoken to a leading portal, told that the story was his brainchild for a very long time. And the concept was given to him by his fellow creator, Abhishek Dubey. Ruchi, Avinash and he loved the concept and decided to go ahead with it. As a matter of fact, Taher has been born and brought up in a chawl, so for someone like him can relate to the story easily.

Credits: India Forums