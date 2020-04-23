News

Bepannah fame Taher Shabbir has not just produced and directed but also written ‘Hundred’

Bepannah fame Taher Shabbir is gearing up for his new series.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Apr 2020 07:29 PM

MUMBAI: Taher Shabbir, who is a well-known name in the entertainment world, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Disney+ Hotstar series, Hundred, starring actors like Lara Dutta, Rinku Rajguru and Karan Wahi. 

According to the media reports, the series is produced under Taher’s banner, RAT Films. Taher Shabbir, who is known for his roles in shows like Bepannah and Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, is not only the Producer and director but also has written the series. 

Taher, when spoken to a leading portal, told that the story was his brainchild for a very long time. And the concept was given to him by his fellow creator, Abhishek Dubey. Ruchi, Avinash and he loved the concept and decided to go ahead with it. As a matter of fact, Taher has been born and brought up in a chawl, so for someone like him can relate to the story easily. 

Credits: India Forums

Tags Taher Shabbir Bepannah Disney+ Hotstar series Hundred Lara Dutta Rinku Rajguru Karan Wahi Nisha Aur Uske Cousins Abhishek Dubey TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

These Bollywood couples prove age is just a...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here