"Best co-actor & Best mom", Prerna Wanvari on Mother's Day

MUMBAI: “On the first day of the shoot, when my mother and I ate lunch together on set, as colleagues, I could not believe that this was for real!

I have grown up watching my mother perform on stage and I had never imagined that I would be sharing the screen with her one day.

Thanks to ‘Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum,’ this golden opportunity to perform with her, fell into my lap. I am very grateful that we’re in the same show portraying the real emotions of a mother and daughter. Also, she is the reason why I chose to be an actor. The way Madhumalti is always concerned about Swatilekha’s well-being and her safe future, my mother too, is fiercely protective towards me.

When we have scenes together, our sense of timing and our reactions to each other are naturally in sync and feels very real.

Sharing further, Prerna adds, “ My growth as an actor has increased ten- fold while working with my mother. On days when we have a break from shoot, we continue prerparing for our roles together. While I give my mom make up lessons, she gives me hindi diction lessons. And like any other mother- daughter, on the sets of the show, I worry about her tripping on her saree pallu, and she worries about me tripping on my heels!”

Sharing her plans for the special day, Prerna says, “Considering that my mom is now my permanent room mate in Umargaon, I plan on taking her on a Kathiawadi dinner-date here, as she misses her mother‘s Gujarati food. On this Mother’s Day, I want to thank my mom for being my best friend , my best Co-actor and for making me the person I am today. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! I love you.”