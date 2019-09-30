‘Beyhadh 2’ and ‘Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’ to take KBC’s place!

News

MUMBAI: Sony TV is gearing for the launch of two new shows, Beyhadh 2 and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan

The channel is known for its progressive and refreshing content. Shows like Ladies Special, Patiala Babes and Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein to name a few, have realistic and endearing storylines and viewers are loving such meaningful shows.

Now, the channel is all geared up to launch two new shows - Beyhadh 2 and Mere Dad Ki Duhan. While Beyhadh 2 will feature Jennifer Winget in her most loved on screen character, Maya, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan will mark Shweta Tiwari’s comeback after a sabbatical. 

As per the latest reports, we hear that both the shows are planned to replace Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The shows, whose dates are yet-to-be-locked, are likely to go on air in mid-November.

While the promo of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan has already created curiosity amongst viewers, Beyhadh 2’s first look will be out soon. 

Well, with Sony launching two exciting shows, we can’t wait for them to air!

Do leave a comment about the show, you guys are gladly waiting for!

(Source: India Forums)

past seven days