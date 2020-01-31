Beyhadh 2: Here's why Jennifer Winget couldn't stop calling Ashish Chowdhry 'Papa' in the BTS video

MUMBAI: Beyhadh 2 is a revenge-drama series and we have almost witnessed quite intense moments in the show. be it Maya who is always thinking about taking her revenge with her enemy Mrityunjay or be it him who is finding ways to defeat Maya.

The show has hardly witnessed light-hearted moments, given the fact that it is a revenge-drama series. However, the star cast of Beyhadh 2 makes sure to have fun while shooting.

A BTS video which is circulating on social media shows how Jennifer Winget whom we have always seen in an angry and intense avatar can't stop laughing during her rehearsals.

The actress is seen practising dialogues with Shivin Narang and both burst out laughing. A few seconds later, Jennifer gets all notorious while doing a scene with Ashish Chowdhry and calls her 'Papa' making fun of the entire scene.

Take a look at the video:

Well, no matter how much drama can be seen on-screen but this off-screen masti and fun can lighten up everyone's mood at the work.

What do you think about this funny BTS video? Tell us in the comments.