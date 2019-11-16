News

Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget to be seen as Maya Jaisingh NOT Maya Malhotra

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Nov 2019 04:26 PM

MUMBAI: Beyhadh 2 is one of the much-awaited television serials as it will star none other than popular actress Jennifer Winget in the female lead role. 

The new season will witness the actress reprising her role as the revengeful and deadly Maya while two other actors Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry will be joining as the new star cast. 

Beyhadh saw Jennifer and Kushal Tandon in lead roles and was a huge hit amongst the audience. Not only the storyline and performance were appreciated, the show made Maya Malhotra a household name. Now, according to a report in India Forums, this time Jennifer will not be playing Maya Malhotra but Maya Jaisingh. Beyhadh 2 will be a fresh story and considering that the makers decided to change the name of character from Maya Malhotra to Maya Jaisingh. 

Are you excited for the show? Hit the comment section below. 

