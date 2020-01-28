Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget enjoys river rafting in Rishikesh; shares pictures

MUMBAI: Beyhadh 2 is currently one of the most popular television soaps. It stars Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang, among others. The gripping narrative has kept the audience hooked to the TV screens.

A few days back, Jennifer jetted off to Rishikesh to shoot for a sequence from the show. The actress has been sharing pictures and BTS videos from the sets of Rishikesh. After sharing candid selfies and photos with dogs, Jennifer shared a series of photos with the cast and crew of Beyhadh as they wrapped up the shooting in Rishikesh. From enjoying river rafting in Rishikesh to clicking sun kissed photos, clearly, their Rishikesh schedule was a lot of fun and alongside the photos, Jenny wrote, “Quite the wrap in Rishikesh for #Beyhadh2 Stay tuned as we prepare to make a splash!”

