Beyhadh 2: Maya and Rudra's first dance after marriage; the duo look beautiful in these pictures

MUMBAI: The story in Beyhadh 2 is progressing rapidly with lots of interesting turn of events. With Maya married to Rudra, Mrityunjay Roy has got the biggest shock of his life. His past is here to destroy him.

Rudra is completely in love with Maya but she has only revenge in her mind. It will be interesting to see how Maya will take revenge from MJ.

And now, the newlyweds are all set for their first dance sequence in the show. It will be a partner exchange type of dance. Surprisingly, towards the end, Maya and MJ will also dance together and Maya will be uncomfortable being so close to MJ.

A few pictures of Rudra and Maya's latest look from the dance sequence are doing the rounds of the social media. Both are perfectly complementing each other. Shivin Narang looked dapper in a black and white tuxedo and Jennifer Winget looked ravishing in a black saree.

Take a look at the pictures:

A lot of drama is yet to unfold in the upcoming episodes which will leave the viewers intrigued.

