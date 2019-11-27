Beyhadh 2 Promo: Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang’s tale of hatred

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget, who is one of the most popular and beautiful television actresses, has been winning hearts by showcasing her acting chops. Her fans are super excited as she will soon be back on the small screen via Beyhadh 2.

While the countdown for 2 December has already begun, a new promo has left us all intrigued. The intensity with Maya in action is definitely deeper, and as the promos have it, this is going to be as much a tale of hatred as it will be of revenge, and both, without any limits. In the latest promo of Beyhadh 2, we see Jennifer with her new pairing, Shivin Narang, and from the looks of it, we bet that there is a lot in store. With Jennifer in black and Shivin in white, we do have a fair idea of the contrasts that the duo will bring along.

Check out the video here: