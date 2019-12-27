Beyhadh 2: Rajiv gets attracted to Maya

MUMBAI: The episode begins. Maya asks Rudra why he is angry and on whom? Rudra moves out without answering. Rajiv gets happy seeing Maya, and her angry look. However Rajiv goes for an interview, wherein he is offered 75000 packages; Rajiv steps back and also this much I used in the cafeteria at a time and walk out. Further, he thinks he has to do for Maya.

Later Rajiv call Maya’s mother and seek help from to calm down her. Maya’s mother arranges a lunch ‘.where there have talked on Maya. Rajiv asks Maya’s mother that why you’re so sweet and Maya is so bitter. Mother says Maya wasn’t like this before and the situation changed her. He asks what she brought. She tells the menu for him and Maya and asks the bodyguard to keep Tiffin’s dining area.

Rishi from the restaurant calls Maya and invites her for lunch. Maya says she will not have food until he starts earning and becomes self-sufficient. Rishi says he has 2 job interviews lined up and will not have food even when he is hungry and disconnects the call. His friend suggests him to break up with his girl as she is too controlling, but Rishi doesn’t agree.

At MJ mansion, Antara prepares custard for MJ. Diya tastes it praises that she prepares MJ’s favorite custard perfectly even now. Antara serves it to MJ. Rishi walks to MJ and says he should at least complement mom. MJ sensing his ordeal asks which girl rejected him. He asks if girls speak what they do. MJ says that is the specialty of girls and they control boys in that way. Antara says if girls fall in love, they will do whatever the boy says. Rishi reminisces Maya’s words that she will not have food until he starts earning and walks away keeping custard bowl. MJ says Rishi’s girlfriend’s chapter is not yet closed yet, so he needs to find out what is happening.

Maya’s mother serves lunch on 2 tables and seeing Rudra speaking to the client asks if he has many contacts. He says he is working for 8 years and before that was in the US, so he has significant contacts. She asks if he can find out about her husband and son in the US and writes their number. Maya snatches and tears papers and stopping Rudra from having food takes him to a room and starts a heated argument. Mother, Ananya, and Rajiv watch from the glass wall.

Ananya says she will go and check. Mother says she shouldn’t be kabab me haddi. Maya warns Rudra to stay away from her personal life and her mother. Rudra agrees. Maya asks mom to come along. The mother says she may lose the job. Maya insists and takes her along.

Ananya takes food and asks Rudra to have something, but he denies busy working. She drops sauce on her dress. Rudra bends down and sees torn papers. She asks what he is doing. He says trying to find out Maya’s secret. She reminds him about Maya’s warning. He asks her to go and clean her dress and connecting papers notes down a number. On the other side, MJ tells Diya that they need to do something about Antara. Diya says he should poison and kill her as living with him is like dying each day, so better he kills her. He says whatever happened yesterday shouldn’t happen again she assures.

Later Rajiv Drop Maya’s mother to her home and returned back to Rudra’s office where Rudra dials a number in which a recorded voice says he is Manas and to leave him a message. Maya walks in and repeats.