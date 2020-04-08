Beyhadh 2's Shivin Narang and Jennifer Winget look adorable as they pose for a selfie with a dog

MUMBAI: Beyhadh 2’s Shivin Narang and Jennifer Winget are two popular actors of telly town. Fans love their amazing on-screen chemistry.

Fans love to see the two together and have also given them a cute nickname #MayRa. While there's no doubt that Maya and Rudra make a perfect pair on-screen, but Shivin and Jenny also share a great bond off-screen. They are good friends. They are often seeing goofing around on the sets together.

Both keep sharing their fun BTS moments on social media with their fans. From celebrating festivals together on the sets to just sharing laughs, the duo's bond is beyond explanation. While we're all missing out on new episodes of Beyhadh 2 and MayRa due to the Coronavirus lockdown, we got hold of something that will make the fans' of the duo extremely elated. Well, it is a BTS picture of Shivin and Jenny posing with a doggy from the sets of the show. They looked adorable in the picture.

Take a look at the picture here: