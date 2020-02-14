Beyhadh vs Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget looks best with Kushal Tandon or Shivin Narang?

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget, who is one of the most popular television actresses, is presently seen in Beyhadh 2. She is essaying the role of Maya Jaisingh aka Manvi Singh in the Sony TV serial and is slaying her performance.

The talented actress was also a part of Beyhadh.

The romantic thriller aired from 11 October 2016 to 27 October 2017 on Sony TV. In it, Jennifer played the role of Maya Mehrotra and was seen opposite the handsome hunk Kushal Tandon, who played Arjun Sharma.

Jennifer’s chemistry with Kushal in Beyhadh gained accolades from fans and they were disheartened when the show came to an end.

Fans of Jennifer were immensely happy when the makers announced Beyhadh 2. However, since it’s a different story, the team roped in new actors for the show. But much to fans’ delight, Jennifer has been retained and needless to say, she is slaying her performance in this revenge saga.

Beyhadh 2, which premiered on 2 December 2019, stars Jennifer opposite Shivin Narang, who plays the role of Rudra Roy. This onscreen pair is also creating magic onscreen and fans are enjoying watching their romantic moments in the show.

With Jennifer slaying her performance, who do you think she looks best with onscreen: Kushal Tandon or Shivin Narang?

