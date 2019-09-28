Beyond Dreams’ next on SAB TV

MUMBAI: Man with a vision Yash A Patnaik is known for bringing shows that are unique and path-breaking. He has produced shows that gained immense popularity like Rang Badalti Odhani, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, and Ishq Mein Marjawan... the list goes on. Along with a great storyline, his shows feature a great star cast.



TellyChakkar has learned that Yash is working on his new show, which will be produced under his banner Beyond Dreams.



Our sources inform that this time, Yash will enthrall viewers with a comedy show on SAB TV. The project is at an initial stage, and they are yet to lock the star cast.



We could not get through to Yash for his comment.



TellyChakkar will be back with more updates. Stay tuned!