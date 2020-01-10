Beyond Dreams’ next is a thriller drama on Colors

MUMBAI: Man with a vision Yash A Patnaik is known for bringing shows which are unique and path-breaking. He has bankrolled shows which gained immense

popularity like Rang Badalti Odhani, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and the list goes on. His shows not only have a great storyline but also feature a great star cast.



TellyChakkar recently broke the news about Mr Patnaik bringing a comedy show on SAB TV which will be produced under his banner Beyond Dreams.



Now, the latest we hear that Beyond Dreams is also working on another show which will launch on Colors. It will be thriller drama mostly on the lines of their previous show Ishq Mein Marjawan which featured Arjun Bijlani and Alisha Panwar in the lead roles.



The talks are on an initial stage. However if things fall into place, then the show is expected to go on floors by next month.



TellyChakkar will update our readers with more details. Stay tuned!