Beyond the Roles: On-screen Saas-Bahu jodi Kajal Chauhan and Sushmita Mukherjee's shares mother-daughter kind bond offscreen.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/12/2023 - 13:02
Saas-Bahu jodi Kajal Chauhan and Sushmita Mukherjee's shares mother-daughter

MUMBAI :Kajal Chauhan, the talented actress from the popular TV show on ‘Star Bharat’ recently shared a heartwarming bond with her co-star from "Meri Saas Bhoot Hai", Sushmita Mukherjee. Despite playing the roles of a Saas-Bahu duo on the show, the offscreen relationship between the two is nothing short of a mother-daughter bond.

Kajal expressed her admiration for Sushmita and talked about the motherly love and care that Sushmita Mukherjee showers upon her and everyone on the sets. Kajal said, "Although we play Saas-Bahu on screen, but Sushmita Ji is like a mother to me. She takes care of me and always guides me whenever it's needed. In fact, she considers each and every one on set as her child and treats them the same way. Her aura and her presence automatically fill up the set with good energy. I really adore and get inspired by her."

As Mother's Day is around the corner, Kajal took this opportunity to extend her heartfelt wishes to Sushmita, saying "And I really want to take this opportunity of wishing her a Happy Mother's Day for being a motherly figure for me on sets and treating me like her own daughter." Kajal also recently shared a picture on her Instagram with caption Saasu ‘Maa’ with a heart.

Kajal and Sushmita's beautiful offscreen relationship are a testament to the strong bond that actors can share beyond their roles. We wish the two actresses a very happy Mother's Day.

 

Kajal Chauhan Star Bharat Meri Saas Bhoot Hai Sushmita Mukherjee Kajal TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/12/2023 - 13:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Congratulations! Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar blessed with a baby boy
MUMBAI: Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan are one of the most loved and celebrated couples of television.They have a massive...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Advices! Bhavani shows the reality to Virat
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Anupamaa: OMG! Vanraj asks for a big promise from Anupama
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! Ashutosh Rana to be seen in the web series titled Grey Wars
MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content we have seen some great projects being made on OTT in terms of movies...
Exclusive! Jimmy Shergill roped in for web series titled Grey Wars
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar always been upfront with regards to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of...
EXCLUSIVE! Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame Vandana Vithlani BAGS Dangal TV's Nath - Zewar Ya Zanjeer
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We have seen how a lot...
Recent Stories
Choti Saradarni actor Harjot Singh
Exclusive! Choti Saradarni actor Harjot Singh to be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Latest Video
Related Stories
GAUAHAR KHAN
Congratulations! Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar blessed with a baby boy
Ashneer Grover of 81 crore
What! After FIR against Ashneer Grover of 81 crore, he shares a happy picture, calls it “paradise”
Sony Entertainment
Samarpan Lama woos judge Sonali Bendre in Marathi on Sony Entertainment Television's India's Best Dancer 3!
weight loss after son Zayn
Whoa! Vinny Arora’s dramatic weight loss after son Zayn’s birth will leave you stunned; hubby Dheeraj Dhoopar says “So proud of you”
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Interesting! Before Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s ‘AbhiRa’ became popular, Harshad Chopda’s pairing was loved with These actress, check out
KETTAN SINGH
Exclusive! The Kapil Sharma Show fame Kettan Singh gets married