Beyond the Roles: On-screen Saas-Bahu jodi Kajal Chauhan and Sushmita Mukherjee's shares mother-daughter kind bond offscreen.

MUMBAI :Kajal Chauhan, the talented actress from the popular TV show on ‘Star Bharat’ recently shared a heartwarming bond with her co-star from "Meri Saas Bhoot Hai", Sushmita Mukherjee. Despite playing the roles of a Saas-Bahu duo on the show, the offscreen relationship between the two is nothing short of a mother-daughter bond.

Kajal expressed her admiration for Sushmita and talked about the motherly love and care that Sushmita Mukherjee showers upon her and everyone on the sets. Kajal said, "Although we play Saas-Bahu on screen, but Sushmita Ji is like a mother to me. She takes care of me and always guides me whenever it's needed. In fact, she considers each and every one on set as her child and treats them the same way. Her aura and her presence automatically fill up the set with good energy. I really adore and get inspired by her."

As Mother's Day is around the corner, Kajal took this opportunity to extend her heartfelt wishes to Sushmita, saying "And I really want to take this opportunity of wishing her a Happy Mother's Day for being a motherly figure for me on sets and treating me like her own daughter." Kajal also recently shared a picture on her Instagram with caption Saasu ‘Maa’ with a heart.

Kajal and Sushmita's beautiful offscreen relationship are a testament to the strong bond that actors can share beyond their roles. We wish the two actresses a very happy Mother's Day.