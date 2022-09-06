BFF GOALS! Mukku and Toshu have become the new BESTIES on the sets of Anupamaa after Kavya and Vanraj

Anupama will finally visit the Shah family and she would be happy to meet everyone. She would notice that Baa becomes Moti Baa as she took the responsibility of the house and she would wonder why did Kavya not take the responsibility.

BFF GOALS! Mukku and Toshu have become the new BESTIES on the sets of Anupamaa after Kavya and Vanraj

Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

We all know that Kavya and Vanraj aka Madalsa and Sudhanshu have been best buddies on the sets of Anupamaa. Well, apart from them, it is Toshu and Mukku aka Aashish Mehrotra and Aneri Vajani who have become buddies. While Aashish has been missing Aneri, she just had a fun reply to it saying, 'Call Kar Deta'. We are loving this bond on the sets of Anupamaa, how about you all?

 

Meanwhile, in the show,  Anuj and Anupama inform Barkha – Ankush that the entire Kapadia empire and the house is in Anupama’s name and that they will be shocked as the entire power is in Anupama’s name. On the other hand, Barka will plan a party for Anuj and Anupama but they will tell her to postpone it as they would have to go to a function at Shah's house and this will upset Barkha as the plan didn’t get successful.

Anupama will finally visit the Shah family and she would be happy to meet everyone. She would notice that Baa becomes Moti Baa as she took the responsibility of the house and she would wonder why did Kavya not take the responsibility. Anuj will come and invite the Shah family for their housewarming party and everyone will be excited to attend the function.

