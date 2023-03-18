Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai: Really! Will we see the fourth ‘Anita Bhabhi’ joining the show as Vidisha Srivastava is pregnant with her first child?

Saumya Pandon and Neha Pendse have played the role of Anita Bhabhi in the show. But after Neha's exit Vidisha Srivastava joined the show as the new Anita Bhabhi last year.
Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai

MUMBAI: Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, a popular comedy show on &TV, is one of the most popular sitcoms on television. For the past seven years, the show has been running on small screens with great popularity. Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain has its own fan following, which adds to its popularity among viewers. We've seen how the creators have skillfully crafted each and every character, each of whom is distinct in their own right. All of the characters, from Angoori Bhabhi to Vibhuti, have become highly popular among fans.

Previously Saumya Pandon and Neha Pendse have played the role of Anita Bhabhi in the show. But after Neha’s exit Vidisha Srivastava joined the show as the new Anita Bhabhi last year. 

Now, Vidisha is expecting her first child and is due in June 2023. The actress has been tight lipped about her marriage and now pregnancy. Vidisha married Sayak Paul in December 2018, in her hometown Banaras. 

A source close to the show said that Vidhisha is 6 months pregnant and many people still haven't figured it out as her baby bump is hardly visible. 

The actress will take a 3 month maternity break and thus the makers will keep a bank of episodes ready so that her absence doesn’t affect the show. 

A similar thing had been done when Saumya Tandon got pregnant and went on a 4 month maternity break. The actress reportedly has no plans of quitting the show and neither are the makers planning on replacing her as of now. She will most likely return after on the show after her break.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

