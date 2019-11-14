News

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai star Shubhangi Atre spells elegance in these latest pictures

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Nov 2019 04:49 PM

MUMBAI: Shubhangi Atre who plays the role of Angoori Bhabhi in &TV’s show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai is quite popular among the viewers. The actress who plays the role of a desi housewife in the show is one hot diva in real life.

Shubhangi posted some pictures on her Instagram account where she is seen sporting a complete different look and we can’t get our eyes off her.

Dressed in a black outfit and paired it with exquisite jewellery, Shubhangi spells elegance in every picture.

Take a look at the pictures:

Shubhangi, whom we have seen donning beautiful sarees and typical married Indian lady look in the show has left us stunned with her beautiful avatar.

We are sure the diehard fans of this actress won’t stop complimenting Shubhangi for her latest look.

What do you think about Shubhangi’s latest avatar? Tell us in the comments.

Tags > Shubhangi Atre, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, exquisite jewellery, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Launch of VOOT Kids

In pics: Launch of VOOT Kids
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Anubhav Shrivastava
Anubhav Shrivastava
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani

past seven days