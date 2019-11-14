Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai star Shubhangi Atre spells elegance in these latest pictures

MUMBAI: Shubhangi Atre who plays the role of Angoori Bhabhi in &TV’s show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai is quite popular among the viewers. The actress who plays the role of a desi housewife in the show is one hot diva in real life.

Shubhangi posted some pictures on her Instagram account where she is seen sporting a complete different look and we can’t get our eyes off her.

Dressed in a black outfit and paired it with exquisite jewellery, Shubhangi spells elegance in every picture.

Take a look at the pictures:

Shubhangi, whom we have seen donning beautiful sarees and typical married Indian lady look in the show has left us stunned with her beautiful avatar.

We are sure the diehard fans of this actress won’t stop complimenting Shubhangi for her latest look.

What do you think about Shubhangi’s latest avatar? Tell us in the comments.