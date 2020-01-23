Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain: Angoori bhabhi turns Vibhuti Mishra's student

MUMBAI: &TV's Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain is one of the most popular comedy shows on the small screen. The daily has been entertaining the audiences for many years now and fans can't get enough of their comic avatar. The lead couples of Aasif Sheikh-Saumya Tandon and Shubhangi Atre-Rohitashv Gour have become quite favourite among the fans. Also, Shubhangi's character Angoori Bhabhi has become an instant hit among the viewers.

The actress enjoys a great fan following on social media and often shares various pictures and videos from the sets of her show.

And now, Shubhangi has shared a few stills from the show where she is seen in cute school-girl avatar. Shubhangi looked extremely adorable in her look. She was seen sharing screen space with Aasif Sheikh AKA Vibhuti Mishra.

Take a look at the post:

The entire team of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain shares a great bond. They often share amazing pictures from the sets of the show.

Apart from Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, Shubhangi has been a part of many shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kasturi, Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Chidiya Ghar, Adhuri Kahaani Hamari, Gulmohar Grand, among others. Meanwhile, Aasif had a flourishing career in both film and TV industry.