Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain’s Shubhangi Atre separates from husband Piyush Poorey after 19 years, says “some damages are beyond repair…”

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain

MUMBAI: Popular Television actress Shubhangi Atre who became a household name for her character of  'Angoori bhabhi' in the comedy show 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain’ has separated from her husband Piyush Poorey. The latter is a digital marketing professional. The couple has reportedly been staying separate from the last 1 year. 

Shubhangi and Piyush tied the knot in 2003 and have a teenage daughter Ashi. The actress confirmed the news to a news portal saying, “It’s been almost a year since we are not living together. Piyush and I tried our best to save our marriage. Mutual respect, companionship, trust and friendship are the foundations of a strong marriage.”

Atre further added, “We eventually realised that we coudnl’t solve our differences and decided to give each other space and concentrate on our individual life and careers.” She added how togh this step was saying, “It’s still difficult as my family is my topmost priority and all of us want our families together around us. However some damages are beyond repair. “

Shubhangi added, “when a relationship of so many years breaks it surely affects you mentally and emotionally. It affected me too but we had to decide and we have come to terms with it. Mental stability is paramount. I have always believed that Adversities teach you a lesson. 

Talking of co-parenting their 18 year old daughter Ashi, Shubangi said, ‘ She deserves love from both her mother and father. Piyush comes to meet her every Sunday. I don’t want her to be deprived of a father’s love.

Shubangi has been part of shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kasturi and Chidiya Ghar. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit- TOI

