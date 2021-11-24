Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai mein hui nayi Angoori Bhabi ki entry !

MUMBAI: One of the most loved &TV shows Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai never fails to entertain audience with its funny twists and turns. Viewers are in for another surprise as they get to witness a new Angoori Bhabi in Tiwari ji’s (Rohitashv Gour) life! After acing numerous characters, Saanand Verma (Anokhe Lal Saxena) is now seen as chulbuli Angoori Bhabi.

In its latest track, Angoori Bhabi (Shubhangi Atre) has left Tiwari ji’s (Rohitashv Gour) house after a big fight and stays at Vibhuti’s (Aasif Sheikh) place. To make Tiwari ji feel better, Saxena (Saanand Verma) decides to dress up as Angoori Bhabi (Shubhangi Atre). Saxena has gone the extra mile to make his part convincing and entertaining by donning Angoori bhabi’s gorgeous saree, sport a long black hair and wear subtle make up with a delicate nose pin. Talking about his experience of dressing up as Angoori Bhabi, Saanand Verma (Anokhe Lal Saxena) shares, “I have always adored Angoori Bhabi’s beautiful look, the way she carries her sarees and jewelry makes her look even more graceful. Being an actor, I am always keen to essay different characters and try new looks. I had an amazing time shooting for this track and hope the audience enjoys it as much as I enjoyed playing the part.”



Reacting to the Saxena’s Angoori Bhabi look, Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabi) shares, “I loved how Saanand ji pulled off a replica of Angoori Bhabi. The way he has portrayed this part take the entertainment quotient a notch higher and I am sure the audience will thoroughly enjoy the new track.”



Watch Saanand Verma as new Angoori Bhabi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, airing every Monday to Friday at 10:30 PM only on &TV