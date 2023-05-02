Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai producer Binaiferr Kohli: I live to work!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/05/2023 - 17:00
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai producer Binaiferr Kohli: I live to work!

MUMBAI: Producer Binaiferr Kohli says that despite competition and hurdles at work, she makes sure to enjoy what she does. The producer, who is known for her cult show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, says that she makes sure to live every moment to the fullest while she is at work, and at home.

“The competition in every field is cut throat but I manage to give my time and energy in all different areas of life. I compartmentalize it, I overlap them and multitask and I live to work. I love to have friends for dinner and I love to have a lot of different dishes on the table. I am a multi-tasker,” she says.

Talking about how she maintains this balance, she says, “Whatever I have to do. I supervise and delegate. The three tips that I have is enjoy your work, enjoy your work and enjoy your work and everything will fall into place! Whether it is setting up the dinner, writing a story, producing something. I enjoy everything. I love meeting new people and I learn from the experiences.”

Being happy at work is so important, she says, “I don’t think anybody in the set would say that I am vibrant, positive and cheerful all the time but, yes, I am a good team player. For me, everyone is a part of the team and everyone is important. We all must be happy and enjoy ourselves. I am making something that is nice and with positive vibes. Everyone enjoys their work and gives their best. They enjoy the biryani on the set or something that Asif Bhai or Shubhangi gets. Everyone enjoys someone shayris. I am very serious & firm at work,” she adds cause work is a serious business that runs thousands of homes. My team is my strength and I need to lead then rightly.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Binaiferr Kohli Asif Bhai Shubhangi producer Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/05/2023 - 17:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Kishwer Merchantt opens up on being part of Yash and Mamta Patnaik's Dear Ishq
MUMBAI:Actress Kishwer Merchantt, who has been roped in to play the the role of Maya Costa in Dear Ishq produced by...
Niyati Fatnani opens up on being part of Dear Ishq!
MUMBAI: Actress Niyati Fatnani is all set to play the part of Asmita Roy in Dear Ishq , produced by Yash and Mamta...
Sumbul doesn’t have any fans, she has a ‘Family’: Touqeer Khan
MUMBAI:Actress Sumbul Touqeer is currently winning many hearts in the reality show Bigg Boss 16 hosted by none other...
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai producer Binaiferr Kohli: I live to work!
MUMBAI: Producer Binaiferr Kohli says that despite competition and hurdles at work, she makes sure to enjoy what she...
The triangle of love!
MUMBAI:A lot of TV shows like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Udaariyaan, Kumkum...
Recent Stories
Vishal Bhardwaj: A 2-hour movie made on an iPhone will be a reality soon
Vishal Bhardwaj: A 2-hour movie made on an iPhone will be a reality soon

Latest Video

Related Stories
Niyati Fatnani opens up on being part of Dear Ishq!
Niyati Fatnani opens up on being part of Dear Ishq!
I am not a gold digger like Chahatt Khanna, says conman Sukesh in letter
I am not a gold digger like Chahatt Khanna, says conman Sukesh in letter
Rupali Ganguly: Proud that people call me Anupama instead of Rupali
Rupali Ganguly: Proud that people call me Anupama instead of Rupali
'He wants to be a comedian', says fan who named son after Vir Das
'He wants to be a comedian', says fan who named son after Vir Das
Tina on sorting out differences with Shalin post 'BB16': 'Don't think so'
Tina on sorting out differences with Shalin post 'BB16': 'Don't think so'
Spoiler Alert! Agnisakshi Ek Samjhauta: Satvik determined to tell Jeevika the truth
Spoiler Alert! Agnisakshi Ek Samjhauta: Satvik determined to tell Jeevika the truth