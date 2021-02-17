Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Fame Aasif Sheikh aka Vibhuti opens up on being approached for Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is one of the most long-running comedy shows in the TV space. Aasif Sheikh plays the role of Vibhuti Mishra and is a stellar comedian.

He recently opened up his equation with Salman Khan and about getting offered Bigg Boss.

A media portal asked Aasif, “You’ve worked with Salman Khan and Govinda, who’s funnier in real life?”

The actor replied, “Salman Khan. Salman is a very big prankster, and he lives his life. So I definitely think he has a better sense of humour.”

On getting offered Bigg Boss, he said, “Jab Salman Khan ne pehla Bigg Boss (Season 4) kara tha, he asked me if I want to do the show. But, I wasn’t keen, and I’m still not keen on doing the show. That’s not my cup of tea.”

As we all know, Aasif has been part of both the film and television industry for a long time. He has played all kinds of characters- be it negative or protagonist. No wonder, with such experience under the belt, the actor manages to pull off Vibhuti with ease without opting for over-the-top comedy.

Credits: Koimoi