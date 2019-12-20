Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Tiwariji does something unbelievable for Anita Bhabhi

MUMBAI: Rohitashv Gour is currently seen in the role of Manmohan Tiwari in &TV's show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. The actor's role has become one of the iconic characters of the small screen. He is a terrific actor, and with such a strong screen presence, he is a pure delight for the viewers.

The actor is very active on Instagram and enjoys a decent fan-following. Rohitashv keeps sharing several pictures with his friends and family from various occasions. Not just that, he shares pictures with his co-stars from the sets of the show.

We all know how Tiwari is always seen flirting with Anita Bhabhi. Now, in Rohitashv's latest post, he has jumped into a sewage tank to get Anita's ring.

Take a look at the post.

Rohitashv is seen opposite Subhangi Atre, who plays the role of Angoori Bhabhi.

On the work front, apart from starring in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, the actor has done a number of popular TV shows like Lapatagunj, Jasuben Jayantilal Joshi Ki Joint Family, Jai Hanuman, Hum Aapke Hain In Laws, and Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam. He has also played memorable roles in films like Munna Bhai MBBS, Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge, PK, Lage Raho Munnabhai, and A Wednesday among others.