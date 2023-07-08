Bhagya Lakshmi actor Akash Choudhary Applauds Karan Johar for Shattering Stereotypes 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

1

MUMBAI : ~ Akash Choudhary along with other popular creators attended a special screening of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' ~

In a star-studded special screening, Mumbai's popular influencers and content creators gathered at INOX in R-City Mall for a thrilling day out, celebrating the much-awaited release of Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The event gathered over 50 content creators from the city's creative community. Among the esteemed guests was the charismatic Akash Choudhary who enjoyed the movie with Vivek Dhadha, Sahil Salathia, Thomson Sequeira, Aanam Chashmawala, and Riaan George to name a few.

After enjoying the movie, Akash Choudhary couldn't contain his excitement as he shared his thoughts on the groundbreaking film. "I just saw Rocky Aur Rani, and this movie is truly breaking barriers, especially regarding sexism," he exclaimed passionately. "Karan Johar has fearlessly taken this important topic and portrayed women in a strong light. He defies the stereotype that links talent to gender."

The Bhagya Lakshmi actor's admiration for the film extended to its portrayal of the LGBTQ+ community. "Karan has touched upon the identity of LGBT individuals," he continued. "He brilliantly features a straight male character who is a Kathak dancer, and despite the ridicule he faces, Karan delivers a powerful message that talent knows no gender."

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' holds a momentous significance as it coincides with Karan Johar's silver jubilee in the film industry. With anticipation soaring among audiences nationwide, the film's release was highly awaited. Featuring a stellar cast including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and more, the movie has garnered predominantly positive reviews. Within just four days of its India release, it has already crossed the impressive milestone of Rs 50 crore at the box office. On the global front, the film is steadily marching towards the coveted Rs 100 crore mark.

