Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare is here with a different version of AP Dhillon’s ‘Excuses’ and you must not miss it

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Khare is well known for her role as Lakshmi in Bhagya Lakshmi and before that, she has also played a major role in Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Zee TV's Bhagyalakahmi has become one of the favourites in the audience. Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti aka our very own #RishMi have become household names.

Aishwarya made her acting debut in 2014 through the director Lal Vijay Shahdev's drama series Yeh Shaadi Hai Ya Sauda on DD National. The series ran for more than 300 episodes.

Aishwarya is active on social media where she posts her beautiful pictures and behind-the-scenes videos and photos that really keeps her fans entertained.

This time, Aishwarya was seen singing but there’s a twist.

Aishwarya was singing the song ‘Excuses’ by AP Dhillon but there was something different about the lyrics.

Talking about the storyline of the show, currently, Rishi and Lakshmi get divorced. Further, the focus shifts to Rishi and Malishka's marriage preparations.

Rishi is in a confused state as he isn't happy marrying Malishka.

Further, shockingly, Neelam refuses to Rishi and Malishka's marriage.

As panditji is called for the muhrat of wedding, he reveals that this wedding would prove to be disastrous for Rishi. Neelam is shocked as panditji says that Rishi's life will be in danger if he marries Malishka.

This shocks Neelam and soon, Malishka's fake panditji gets exposed.

Did you like Aishwarya’s version of the song?

