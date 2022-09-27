Bhagya Lakshmi: WHAT! Maera Mishra, Smita Bansal and Parul Chaudhry get furious at the audience

MUMBAI :Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, when she learns the truth about her marriage, she feels betrayed.

One of Zee TV's most popular shows is Bhagy Llakshmi, starring Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare. Among the other stars of the show are Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati and Smita Bansal.

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because the cast shares great camaraderie off-screen as well. They keep sharing pictures and videos together on their social media.

ALSO READ: Bhagya Lakshmi: Sad! Emotionally broken Lakshmi blamed for Rishi being in jail

Recently, Mera Mishra aka Malishka took to Instagram and shared a really funny reel along with co-stars Smita Bansal and Parul Chaudhry. The text on the reel says “When people keep asking us aap Lakshmi ka peecha kab chordoge” to which they said that they don’t know and not to ask them.

Check out the reel here:

The fans are responding that this will never happen and loving these videos of the cast members together.

The show is taking interesting turns. Malishka is feeling insecure about losing Rishi to Lakshmi.

Rishi even confesses that maybe he loves Lakshmi but is confused and this only fuels more fear in Malishka’s heart. However, she decides to not give up.

Meanwhile, Balwinder sees Lakshmi getting closer to Rishi and he refuses to accept it. He decides to get her back in his life at any cost as he cannot lose her. So, Balwinder is now obsessed with Lakshmi and wants to marry her.

ALSO READ: Bhagya Lakshmi: Sad! Emotionally broken Lakshmi blamed for Rishi being in jail

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.