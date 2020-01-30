News

Bhaichung Bhutia elated to meet Leander Paes; their photo will bring a smile on your face

MUMBAI: The former Indian professional footballer, Bhaichung Bhutia, who has won the hearts of sports lovers with his amazing sports skill, is overwhelmed to meet tennis legend Leander Paes.  

Bhaichung, who is considered the torchbearer of Indian football in the international arena, is quite active on social media. He regularly posts pictures to update his fans and followers about his whereabouts. Speaking about his latest Instagram post, one of the pictures features him and his children meeting Leander. The happy smiles on the two sports legends’ faces vividly says how much happy they were to share the moment.  

Previously, Bhaichung had shared a picture with his childhood idol IM Vijayan and it had impressed not just his fans but also director Anand Kumar, who is known for films like Delhii Heights and Zila Ghaziabad.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

So glad my kids got to meet my childhood hero IM Vijayan in #Kerela.

A post shared by Bhaichung Bhutia (@bhaichung15) on

 

 

 

 

