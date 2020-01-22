Bhaichung Bhutia’s kids meet his childhood idol; Anand Kumar calls the moment amazing

MUMBAI: The former Indian professional footballer, Bhaichung Bhutia has won the hearts of sports lovers with his amazing sports skills.

Bhaichung, who is considered the torchbearer of Indian football in the international arena, is quite active on social media. He regularly posts pictures to update his fans and followers about his whereabouts. And it seems his latest picture has not just impressed the fans but also director Anand Kumar.

Well, his latest Instagram picture features him posing with his idol IM Vijayan. Going by the caption, it seems the picture was taken in Kerala. The highlight of the picture is that it also features Bhaichung’s kids posing with his idol.

He wrote beside the photo, “So glad my kids got to meet my childhood hero IM Vijayan.”

Fans loved seeing the two legends of Indian Football in one frame. Not just fans, even film director Anand Kumar also went gaga over it.

Known for directing films like Delhii Heights and Zila Ghaziabad, Anand commented on the post, “Wow this is amazing.”

Take a look below:

What do you think about this golden picture? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.