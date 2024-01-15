Bhakti Rathod, aka Kesar Baa, from the Star Plus Show Aankh Micholi Gives Us An Insight About Her Character! Deets Inside!

Bhakti Rathod

MUMBAI: Star Plus has been known to deliver intriguing and interesting content to its viewers that makes one go through a plethora of emotions through its highly engaging shows. The channel has an amazing lineup of shows that aim to not just entertain but also empower. These include Anupama, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, Yeh Hai Chahatein, and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, which focus on family drama and romance and have been well accepted by the viewers.

Continuing the journey, Star Plus has ventured into unexplored territory. Star Plus has brought for its audience a new undercover cop saga, Aankh Micholi, starring Khushi Dubey and Navneet Malik. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, Aankh Micholi promises to keep audiences hooked on their television screens with this gripping tale.

The makers of Aankh Micholi recently dropped an intriguing promo for the cop drama. The promo depicts Rukhmini (Khushi Dubey) as an undercover cop fighting the goons on one side, and on the other, Rukhmini is bound by family to settle down, get married, and settle down. Rukhmini aspires to be a reputed official. Aankh Micholi will be a twisted tale of Saas Bahu. It will be interesting to witness Rukhmini's journey and how she achieves her goals, or will marriage cut her wings from becoming an IPS officer?

Bhakti Rathod, who essays the role of Kesar Baa in the Star Plus show Aankh Micholi, talks about her character; she shares, "In the show Aankh Micholi, I essay the character of Kesar Baa; she is the multi-dimensional and complex character of the story we are telling here. She is a catalyst that brings out the various reactions of various characters around her. For me personally, she is a complete woman with all the rasaas in her. The creative head Shweta, the director Rohit Fulari, and the writer Rahul Patel have poured the character into my veins so smoothly with their briefs, narrations, and discussions that Kesar Baa runs in my blood now. Not just that, but all the departments, from the look designer Reena to our DOP Sada sir, have left no stone unturned to bring her correctly on the screen.
It came and fell surprisingly in my lap out of thin air!"

Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, Aankh Micholi will soon air on Star Plus from 22nd January at 6.30 PM.

