Bharat fame Krish Chugh roped in for Saas Bina Sasural 2

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television will soon roll out its upcoming fiction drama Saas Bina Sasural season 2

TellyChakkar has exclusively written about the shows and its star cast. Optimystix Productions which is bringing its hit show Saas Bina Sasural with second season, will be launched in the month of January. The channel is still in the planning phase in regards to the timeslot.

The show will star Mere Dad Ki Dulhan fame Anjali Tatrari in the lead role opposite Kunal Saluja.

We have informed that actors Darshan Jariwala and Rajendra Chawla will be retained in the show while Vibhu Bholwani, Vaibhav Mangle, Swati Thakur, Akash Makhija and Ajinkya Mishra will join the cast in the second installment.

Now, we hear that child artist Krish Chugh, who rose to fame with his stint in films like Bharat and Dabbang 3, has been roped in for the show.

Optimystix Entertainment happens to be the only production house which has provided a dose of entertainment with both daily drama and non-fiction shows. Producer of popular shows like Baalveer, Carry on Alia, Kya Haal Mr.Paanchal and many more, Optimystix Entertainment is currently airing Baal Veer Returns on SAB TV.