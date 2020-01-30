Bharti Singh adorably wishes Haarsh Limbachiyaa on his birthday; calls him 'soulmate'

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who tied the knot back in the year 2017, are one of the most popular and adorable celebrity couples. The television personalities never fail to set major relationship goals.

Bharti and Haarsh’s chemistry is adorable and it’s a treat to watch them onscreen. They have appeared in reality shows too and have earned praises. They have an impressive fan following.

And to mark Haarsh’s birthday, Bharti has dedicated a special Instagram post for him. She has also shared many throwback pictures with him thereby remembering their sweet memories over the last few years. Bharti wrote beside her post, “Happy birthday my soulmate. I love you so much Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Thank you so much for everything.”

Take a look below: