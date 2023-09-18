Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya Turned Hosts For Star Parivaar Awards, Witness The Duo Tickle Your Funny Bones With Their Witty Humour and Comedy

MUMBAI : The Star Parivaar Awards Red Carpet was indeed an unprecedented extravagance. Considering that it's been five years since the last awards, the excitement is on cloud nine for not only the Star Plus artists but also the fans, who witnessed their favourite artists being rewarded for their hard work and talent. It saw the presence of families from cross Star Plus shows like Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Titli, Teri Meri Doriyaan, Pandya Store, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Imlie, Keh Doon Tumhein and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.

Star Parivaar Awards was also hosted by our very own Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya the iconic comedy couple who, after many years, have again associated with Star Plus. Harsh Limbachiya and Bharti Singh who are best known for their comic talent and timing, made the audience laugh at their hilarious jokes and skits at the event. The duo brought along with some laughs, quite a few challenges as well for the various Star Parivaar artists. They challenged Pranali Rathod, aka Akshara, and Harshad Chopra, aka Abhimanyu, from Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to perform on Hayye Garmi. It is going to be an absolute treat for all the Abhira fans as they wait to see if Abhira won this challenge.

Get ready to witness the comedy of Harsh Limbachiya and Bharti Singh, along with some iconic moments with the Star Parivaar Artists, at Star Parivaar Awards on Star Plus at 1st October, 7pm.