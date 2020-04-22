Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa’s share their funny Euro trip on Hum Tum Aur Quarantine

MUMBAI: COLORS’ series Hum Tum Aur Quarantine featuring Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa is a fun take on what the couple is going through during the lockdown period. The series, full of funny gags, is being loved by viewers for its relatability and humor. Recently, Bharti and Harsh had Meera Deosthale, (Vidya) as the guest on the show wherein they not only shared their quarantine woes and also get into a freewheeling conversation.

In the course of the talk, Harsh narrated a rather funny anecdote about their Euro trip. Harsh said that, since Bharti does not like to eat food from outside when they travel abroad, she usually carries some cooking essentials with her from India so she can relish homecooked food abroad. He shared, “Bharti loves to carry her own food when we travel to other countries. When we were traveling to Europe, she took 8 kilos aata, dal and chawal. We ended up being around 40 kilos over the luggage limit and spent around 80,000 rupees because of that!” However, Bharti was quick to reply that the couple saved a lot of money, considering they would have spent double the amount while outside food. However, Bharti and Harsh had a memorable trip as they got to relish some piping hot parathas in Europe.