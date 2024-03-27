Bharti Singh breaks silence on not being part of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'

Bharti Singh is one of the most loved and funny personalities of the entertainment business. Now she has been part of the previous seasons of the Kapil Sharma show but now as the new season is about to begin she isn't a part of the show.
BHARTI SINGH

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh is one of the most popular comedians. With her work, she has carved a niche for herself in showbiz and now enjoys a huge fan following.

Her vlogs are quite entertaining and her fans love watching them. Within no time she gets a million views for it and she gives a glimpse of what she is doing in her day-to-day life.

Bharti these days is busy hosting the show "Dance Deewane" and is entertaining the audience.

As we well know that Bharti was a part of Kapil Sharma's show before the show had gone off - air and she was one of the main characters of the show.

Kapil Sharma is back with his new show titled "The Great Indian Kapil Show" where all the star cast is almost retained and Sunil Grover has joined the group.

Also read - Explosive! Bharti Singh lands in legal trouble for hurting sentiments of the Sikh community

But Bharti Singh isn't a part of the show and the fans were wondering why she isn't part of the show.

Now while interacting with the media the actress was asked why she isn't part of the show to which she said "Right now I don't have any plans of joining Kapil Bhai's show. But in the future if something happens then I will definitely do the show. Currently, I am busy with my projects, podcasts, shooting Dance Deewane and all but in the future if I get a call I will surely be a part of the show. Right now I have many things in my platter and won't be able to give so much time to anything new"

Well, there is no doubt that the fans would miss watching Bharti on the show as the trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Sigh and Kapil Sharma was loved by the audience.

Will you miss Bharti on the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read -OMG! Bharti Singh lashes out at trolls after being slammed for resuming her work within 12 days of delivery

 
 

