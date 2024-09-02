Bharti Singh brings unexpected proposal for judge Suniel Shetty's son on COLORS’ Dance Deewane

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/09/2024 - 14:55
Bharti Singh

MUMBAI: The premiere episode of COLORS' 'Dance Deewane' ignited the grandest stage with a dynamic showcase, presenting heart throbbing talents spanning three generations. With the theme 'Aapke Parivaar Se Hamare Parivaar Tak,' the upcoming weekend episode promises to take the audience on a rollercoaster ride filled with fun, drama, dance and entertainment extravaganza. 25-year-old Anjali Chauhan hailing from Delhi sweeps the floor of the judges’ feet with her power-packed performance to ‘Mere Piya Ghar Aaye’ earning her lot of praise from the judges Madhuri Dixit Nene and Suniel Shetty. In a dose of laughter and high spirits, Bharti Singh, the laughter queen and host, takes the stage to welcome Anjali's family and open up on their quest for the perfect 'rishta’ for her. With infectious energy, she playfully seeks the judges' advice for this matchmaking adventure, turning the search into a hilarious spectacle.  

In a delightful exchange, Bharti engages in playful banter with Suniel, urging him to find a match for Anjali with specific criteria - a boy whose father works in the film industry, resides in a beautiful house in Karjat and has a name starting with the letter A. With a mischievous twist, Suniel throws in his son Ahan Shetty’s name, and Bharti, in a teasing manner, declares the rishta final, much to Anjali's amusement. As the curtain rises on this season, brace yourself for more fun, elegance, dance, and madness to unfold.

Dance Deewane Powered by Sprite, Trusted partner Garnier Color Naturals, Special Partner Rajdhani Besan premiers every, Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm only on COLORS

Sheher Ki Ladki Dance Deewane Season 3 sunil shetty Raveena Tandon Madhuri Dixit dance reality show TellyChakkar Colors JioCinemas TellyChakkar
About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/09/2024 - 14:55

