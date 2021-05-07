Bharti Singh finally breaks her silence on Dance Deewanne on why she and Haarsh are not planning for a baby

MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is hosted by Raghav and judged by Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh, and Tushar Kalia.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year child, everyone is welcome on the show. The only thing they need to have is a passion for dance.

This season, the talent is on another level and each contestant is giving the others tough competition.

The show is hosted by Raghav and he has taken the entertainment quotient to another level.

This weekend, Bharti and Harsh will come on the show to promote their upcoming show India’s Best Dancer and that’s when Bharti breaks down during a performance and reveals why she and Harsh are not planning for a baby.

She said that the couple was planning for a baby in the year 2020, but owing to the COVID situation, they cancelled their plans.

Bharti further said that they don’t talk much about planning a baby as she doesn’t want to break down like this. She also recalls the time her mother was battling the virus and how she used to call and tell her how scared she was.

The ace comedian said that the virus is only making us cry and not subsiding. She also says that Harsh has been a great support system and she cannot imagine her life without him.

She broke down post the performance of a contestant on the show where she depicted how a mother loses her 14-year-old child due to COVID.

Well, there is no doubt that COVID has taken a toll on everyone, and each day is a battleground for the entire nation.

