Bharti Singh has a NICKNAME for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Aditi Bhatia!

30 Aug 2019 07:18 PM

MUMBAI: The actors of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein have a strong bond, and this is pretty visible from their Instagram posts. Those who are no longer a part of the show are not only missed but also often catch up as and when they find time.

Aditi Bhatia is much loved by all her co-actors and is pretty active on social media. She recently met Bharti Singh while shooting for Khatra Khatra Khatra. Aditi took to social media to post a video with Bharti, and in a fun banter, Bharti called her Anabelle.

Not only that, Bharti is always surprised when she meets her and compliments her for her beauty and fairness.

