Bharti Singh pens down a heartfelt note of thanks for hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa prior to their Wedding Anniversary

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have been in the news after NCB derived cannabis from their residence and office.

The duo, who had kept silent until now, has now shared posts supporting each other on social media. This comes before their third wedding anniversary on 3rd December.

Bharti shared their photos and captioned them as, "Sometimes we’re tested not to show our weakness, but to discover our strength...my power, my strength, my best friend, my love...one and only @haarshlimbachiyaa30 love you hubby.".

Meanwhile, Haarsh had shared earlier this morning, "When we are together nothing else matters.".

The popular writer, however, got trolled by many for the consumption of drugs, which had led him to mute his comment section.

For the uninitiated, Bharti and Haarsh found themselves embroiled in the ongoing drugs case, the investigation into which started after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. On November 21, a raid was conducted by the NCB following which the couple was taken for investigation.

Bharti-Haarsh both admitted to the consumption of cannabis which led to their arrest.

However, the couple has been released on bail.

Recently, there were rumours that Bharti has been ousted from The Kapil Sharma Show, wherein she's seen as 'Laali'. The comedienne didn't shoot for any recent episode yet.

However, this was denied vehemently by her co-star and good friend Krushna Abhishek, who revealed in a recent exclusive interview that, "I haven’t heard of any such discussion or development from the channel’s end. No such decision has been taken by the channel. Even if something like this happens, I will support Bharti. She should get back to work. Jo ho gaya woh ho gaya (Whatever has happened, has happened). We stand by Bharti and both Kapil (Sharma) and I are with her. She has my unconditional support.".

