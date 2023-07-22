Bharti Singh turns into Tina from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' as Aniket becomes Shahrukh Khan on India's Best Dancer 3!

MUMBAI: This weekend, Sony Entertainment Television's beloved dance reality show, India's Best Dancer 3, is all set to captivate its audience with an exhilarating episode. Contestants will be challenged to step out of their comfort zone in the thrilling Adla Badli special episode, aiming to prove their mettle in the dance arena.

Adding to the excitement, the evening will be graced by the presence of the hilarious duo, Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya who will be cracking everybody up with their hilarious punchlines. The duo would be entertaining everyone with their brilliant funny antics, one of which would even transform Bharti into Bollywood cinema's iconic character Tina from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.

Getting into the skin of Rahul would be Aniket Chauhan in a small gag called 'Sab Kuch Hota Hai'. With Bharti as Tina, Hansvi would take on the role of Anjali and the fun chaos would begin. With Tina continuously roasting Rahul, this skit would have the viewers ROFL-ing!

The evening would be made spectacular by the presence of singer Harshdeep Kaur and Mukti Mohan along with the enigmatic dance group from Norway, Quickstyle!

Tune in to watch this hilarious skit this weekend, on India's Best Dancer 3, at 8 pm, only on Sony Entertainment Television.