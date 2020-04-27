Bharti Singh's early life was full of struggle

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh needs no introduction. The ace comedian, who is married to Haarsh Limbachiyaa, became a household name soon after she became a famous comedian and a celebrity face. But as the saying goes, nothing comes easy. Life was a real struggle for Bharti Singh. The comedian has never shied away from speaking about her struggles before stepping into the world of glitz and glamour.

Not many know that Bharti Singh comes from a middle-class family and has three brothers and sisters. Before Bharti became a star, her mother was used to work at a factory. Recollecting some dreadful childhood memories, the ace comedian said that the sound of those machines still haunt her. She had once revealed that her mother used to work in a factory and used to complete the pending work at home. Bharti revealed she has grown up listening to the sounds of a sewing machine all day, and it still haunts her.

Earlier, speaking about her struggles, the actress had told Dainik Bhaskar, 'I lost my father at the age of 2; I don’t have any memories with him. My mother did not remarry; in fact she decided to struggle for us. Most of my childhood was spent in poverty where my mother and elder siblings spent their days and night to provide safe shelter and enough food on the table. In fact, we have slept with stomach half empty too.'

She also mentioned that she decided to get into comedy and acting as she was short of money.

Credits: SpotboyE