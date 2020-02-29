Bhavini Purohit to tie the knot this year

MUMBAI: Bhavini Purohit, better known as Radha from 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya', got engaged to Mumbai-based businessman Dhaval Dave in December 2019. They are likely to tie the knot this year. Talking about how they met, Bhavini says, 'My family had been looking for a prospective groom for me, while I was busy with my professional commitments. My father introduced me to Dhaval around seven months ago and told us that we should get to know each other first. Fortunately, we hit it off instantly and told our parents that we were ready to take our relationship to the next level. So, technically, it is an arranged marriage. Though we haven’t decided on a date yet, I plan to get married this year. We will start planning for the big day after March.'

It’s Dhaval’s ability to understand her that attracted Bhavini. The actress shares, 'I don’t open up to people easily, but he understands me well despite the fact that I am an introvert. He knows everything about me and we are very honest and transparent with each other.'

Credits: TOI