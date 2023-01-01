Bhaweeka finds her role in 'Maitree' similar to Kareena's in 'Jab We Met'

'Baalveer Returns' actress Bhaweeka Chaudhary, who will be seen playing the role of a strong and glamorous girl in the new show 'Maitree', spoke about getting a role similar to Geet in 'Jab We Met,' and how the lead actress Shrenu Parikh made her comfortable on the sets.
MUMBAI: 'Baalveer Returns' actress Bhaweeka Chaudhary, who will be seen playing the role of a strong and glamorous girl in the new show 'Maitree', spoke about getting a role similar to Geet in 'Jab We Met,' and how the lead actress Shrenu Parikh made her comfortable on the sets.

Bhaweeka said: "Shrenu is a down-to-earth person, she made me feel comfortable from day one. Moreover, I am so glad to get this role because it is very similar to Jab We Met's Geet and I always wanted to play a character like that. I just hope the audience will shower their love and support and accept me in this new character."

The actress has worked in TV shows such as 'Swaran Ghar', 'Baalveer Returns', 'Humkadam', and many more. She further talked about getting selected for the role and her initial inhibitions about joining the show.

"I remember I was in Chandigarh when I got selected for this role and I didn't even think for a second before saying 'yes' when I got the call. Considering Shrenu has been part of the industry for a long time, I had my inhibitions around her initially."

The show is a reflection of true friendship and childhood bonds between two friends living in Prayagraj. Their mothers feel that their friendship will continue after marriage as the two are sure to be best friends even if they settle down. However, there is a twist in the story and it will be seen if things go as per their planning even after marriage or if destiny has something else in store for them.

'Maitree' will be airing soon on Zee TV.

SOURCE: IANS

