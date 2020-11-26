Bhide’s Worst Fear Comes True, Popatlal Crashes Sakharam Into A Tree

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will see Bhide hopping mad with anger. The person who was supposed to receive the order has been continuously calling Bhide to find out the status of delivery. Not only has Popatlal failed to deliver the order of aachar paapad on time but now he’s not even answering the phone. Both Madhavi and Bhide make several phone calls to Popatlal but the calls go unanswered. Maybe it has something to do with Bhide instructing Popatlal earlier to keep his phone on complete silence while riding Sakharam. Nevertheless, Madhavi and Bhide are now very concerned about Popatlal since he should’ve ideally reached the destination and delivered the order quite some time ago.

Meanwhile, Popatlal has crashed Bhide’s Sakharam into a tree but fortunately, has escaped without hurting either himself or anyone else. But before this unfortunate accident takes place, Popatlal has a chance encounter with a woman who is looking for a ride. As usual, the prospect of a girl asking for a ride brings a twinkle to Popatlal’s eyes and of course, he promptly agrees. However, it is after dropping her off and on his return journey that Popatlal meets with the unfortunate accident.

